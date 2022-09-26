Gaddafi Stadium is all set to host remaining T20 matches

Advertisement
  • The preparations are nearing completion for the final three games.
  • The series is against England, who are visiting Lahore after a 17-year absence.
  • Gaddafi Stadium has been painted, and the practice wickets have been prepared.
Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is all set with the preparations are nearing completion for the final three games of a seven-match T20I home series.

The series is against England, who are visiting Lahore after a 17-year absence.

Each team won two of the four matches that made up the first leg of the home series in Karachi, tying the overall series.

The venue has been painted, and the practice wickets and major wickets have been prepared; cleaning is currently taking place.

After playing all four games of the first leg in Karachi, the Pakistani and English teams both took flights to Lahore on Monday. The teams are slated to play practice games on Tuesday, September 27, and the final three games at Qaddafi Stadium on September 28, September 30, and October 2.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

