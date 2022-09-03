Advertisement
date 2022-09-03
  • Mitchell Starc breaks Saqlain Mushtaq’s record
  • Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Saturday turned.
  • The speediest ever bowler to 200 ODI wickets, breaking.
  • 23-year-old record of Pakistan’s off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.
Mitchell Starc excused Ryan Burl when he spooned a catch to Cameron Green at mid-off to arrive at 200 scalps in two less matches.

Than the Pakistani extraordinary, who accomplished the accomplishment in 104 matches.

The 32-year-old’s most recent accomplishment just adds to the case for him to be viewed as the best white-ball bowler Australia has at any point had, arriving at the twofold 100 years in less matches than Brett Lee (who took 112 ODIs), Shane Warne (125), Mitchell Johnson (129) and Glenn McGrath (133).

Back in 2016, Starc was additionally the fastest ever to 100 ODI wickets (after 52 matches), albeit that imprint was bettered in 2018 when Afghanistan spinner Rashid unimaginably arrived in eight less matches.

The left-arm speedy has spent more than a year caught during the 190s. Such is the absence of ODI cricket he has played of late.

“The last time we were talking about this I think I had had to get like a certain number of wickets in a couple games in the West Indies,” Starc said, referring to him arriving in the Caribbean for a 2016 tr-series when he was 10 shy of 100 scalps.

“I just didn’t want to think about it.

“I remember Josh (Hazlewood) and Beaks (team physio David Beakley) were on my back about it for a few games in a row. Once I was past 100, I was like ‘All right, we don’t have to talk about it anymore’.”

