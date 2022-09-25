Olympic Games: Boxing’s future in doubt amid Russian President

Amateur boxing delegates reject plan to hold fresh elections for presidency.

International Olympic Committee says it is “very worried” by the outcome.

Initial list of sports for 2028 Games omitted boxing from initial list of sport’s.

Advertisement

Olympic Games future for boxing is in doubt after it was decided Russian Umar Kremlev remain president of International Boxing Association.

Delegates from the organization that oversees amateur boxing voted on Sunday to reject a plan to hold fresh elections for the presidency. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) responded by stating that it was “very worried” by the outcome. The initial list of sports for the 2028 Games omitted boxing.

Advertisement

In a statement, the IOC said: “Following these disturbing developments, the IOC (executive board) will have to fully review the situation at its next meeting.”

The decision made on Sunday raised additional concerns about the sport’s efforts to maintain its Olympic status after the Paris 2024 Games.

Due to governance, financial, judging, and ethical problems, the IBA, formerly known as AIBA, was barred from participating in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Additionally, the IBA will not oversee the organization of boxing competitions in 2024.

“We have to get to the point where boxing will be part of the Olympic Games in 2024 as well as 2028. We will do our best,” Kremlev said.

“No one can exclude us from anywhere.”

On Sunday delegates of the IBA voted by 106 votes to 36 to reject a proposal to stage a new election.

Advertisement

It means Dutchman Boris van der Vorst cannot challenge Kremlev for the presidency.

Kremlev was elected unopposed in May after Van der Vorst was declared ineligible.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in June that Van der Vorst was wrongly prevented from standing.

On Friday, the IBA suspended the Ukrainian boxing federation after it had written to IBA members calling for Kremlev to resign or be voted out of office.

Advertisement Also Read PAK vs ENG: England won the toss and chose to field in 4th T20 England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series. Pakistan play in... Advertisement