PAK vs ENG: Pakistan aims to take revenge in 4th T20

Pakistan lost the fourth game of series against England by 63 runs in Karachi.

England leads the series 2-1, and Pakistan is aiming for a victory to tie it.

Pakistan, having lost the third T20I by 63 runs, is keen to win the fourth game in the historic seven-match series against England today.

At 7:30 p.m., Pakistan and England will square off in a high-intensity match at Karachi’s National Stadium.

With four games remaining, England leads the series 2-1, therefore Pakistan is aiming for a victory to tie it.

In the months leading up to the T20 World Cup, which will start in Australia, Pakistan has significant problems with both their bowling and their batting, raising serious doubts about the team’s composition.

Private press claimed that although England continues to test their healthy bench, Pakistan is unable to do so because of a shortage of quality players on the bench and injuries to certain important players.

In the third game on Friday, Pakistan stayed the same while England made three adjustments and added the effective pacers Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Will Jacks, making his T20I debut, made a significant impact with the bat. His quickfire 22-ball score of 40 helped Harry Brook and Ben Duckett build a 139-run unbroken partnership, the fourth-highest fourth-wicket stand in T20Is.

The unruly bowling of Pakistan allowed the visitors to score a massive total of 221-3 in the allocated 20 overs.

With only 28 on the board, Pakistan lost four top-order wickets. Pakistan only managed to score 158-8 as a result of pressure.

The series’ first game saw Shan make his debut, and he played a few excellent shots. His intent against the spinners was a welcome indication for the hosts, who at least discovered someone who could shoulder the middle order load in times of mayhem. The middle order, which has been regularly exposed in recent games, needs to be strengthened, hence the team needs a few extra batsmen.

Khushdil displayed some grit, but Iftikhar Ahmed again fell short when called upon to bear the bulk of the batting load.

Regardless of the result, Pakistan will need to test at least one uncapped player because this is the sole opportunity to determine the brigade’s chemistry before the major tournament.

If the opposition sets such a high score, as they did on Friday, Pakistan’s bowling, which has traditionally been their strength, would undoubtedly be unable to chase it down.

In addition to dealing with injuries to several of its key players, including captain Jos Buttler, England will be attempting to increase their lead. The series has shown that England has capable backup players who can step in when necessary.

Given the weaknesses in their batting lineup, Pakistan will need to perform well with the ball if they want to win the match.

Several Pakistani players took part in an optional training session on Saturday at the NSK, including stumper Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Amir Jamal.

On Sunday (today), it will be the final performance of the Karachi leg. The teams will travel to Lahore for three championship games, which will be played there on September 28, September 30, and October 2.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.