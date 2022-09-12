Pakistan beats India in Polo World championship playoffs

Pakistan beat its neighboring country India by 5-4.

World Polo Championship will be played in Florida, USA

Pakistan beat India 5-4, for third back to back time in 10 years, in the first match of Polo world championship Zone ‘E’ playoffs.

The match was played at Innada Polo Club Johannesburg, South Africa.

There were two matches altogether of four chukkers every, one in Innada and second one yesterday. The second match was the crucial decider where Hamza Mawaz got six out of the seven goals.

These matched were initially scheduled to be played in England however India wouldn’t play there and the scene was changed to South Africa.

According to details, the two teams competed in the Zone ‘E’ Polo World Cup end of the season games where Pakistan whipped India by a 5-4 score, getting a high ground over the last option On the planet Polo Title qualifying round.

The experience with main opponents India was a pivotal one to get a sought after position at the World Polo Title booked to be played in the US not long from now.

As per data given by Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) Secretary Lt-Col Ayaz Ahmed, Pakistan team played well against India with remarkable Hamza Mawaz Khan and Raja Sami Ullah scoring 4 goals each while young and fiery Raja Mikayel Sami and Raja Temur Nadeem scoring 3 goals each.

In the last minutes, the game was tied at 4-4, however Raja Temur guided the ball onto Raja Mikayel, who crushed in the winning goal and helped Pakistan with enlisting their register their first victory in the mega event.

From the Indian side, Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Shamsheer Ali got 4 goals each while Kuldeep Singh and Naveen Singh contributed three goals each.

It is to be noticed that he World Polo Title happens like clockwork since the debut competition was held in 1987 in Argentina. For the beyond 10 years, India has denied playing in Pakistan nor will welcome Pakistan to play in their country.

This is the second out of three matches the two countries have played that Pakistan has won, at nonpartisan settings. Pakistan won in China, lost to India in Iran and has now gotten a triumph in South Africa.

The World Polo Championship 2022 will be held from October 26 – November 6 in Florida USA and preliminary games will be held at Valiente Polo Farm. The semifinals and final will take place at the National Polo Center – Wellington.

The World Polo Championship 2022 will be held from October 26 – November 6 in Florida USA and preliminary games will be held at Valiente Polo Farm. The semifinals and final will take place at the National Polo Center – Wellington.