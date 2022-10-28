It was supposed to be a very important match today between Afghanistan and Ireland

MCG has been pouring down all day with rain

Afg v Ire abandoned without toss

Due to the continuing rain in Melbourne on Friday, the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Afghanistan has been delayed, as has the coin toss. Rain has fallen steadily throughout the day throughout the city, and at one point, there were even some strong downpours. The coin toss was consequently postponed indefinitely.

While Afghanistan’s most recent encounter against New Zealand was called off owing to weather, Ireland are coming into the Super 12 clash on the heels of a stunning triumph against England.

The rain had both a beneficial and negative impact on both sides. While the rain helped Ireland win their match against England via the DLS method, it caused Afghanistan’s match against New Zealand to be called off before the toss could even take place.

