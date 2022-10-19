Erling Haaland has received a reminder from Robert Lewandowski that winning the award next year may not be a given.

Erling Haaland has received a reminder from Robert Lewandowski that winning the Ballon d’Or’s Best Striker award next year may not be a given.

Lewandowski received the Gerd Muller trophy on Monday for the second time. The award is given to the attacking player who has demonstrated the greatest improvement over the previous year. The talented Pole scored 57 goals overall last year, 50 of them for Bayern Munich.

The 34-year-old has 14 goals in 13 games for his new team Barcelona this season, a feat that has mostly gone unnoticed because of Haaland’s spectacular comeback for Manchester City.

Despite blanking Liverpool on Sunday in a 1-0 loss, the 22-year-old has already scored 20 goals for the season in only 12 games. He is expected to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot and may end up with the most goals in Europe.

Didier Drogba, a Chelsea legend, mockingly referred to Lewandowski as “on fire” as the Barcelona player accepted his award at the ceremony and mentioned Haaland’s incredible start to the season.

