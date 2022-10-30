ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – India vs South Africa Full Highlights

South Africa defeated India on Sunday to boost their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final aspirations

South Africa improved their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday by defeating India by a score of five wickets. David Miller scored 59 runs without being dismissed in the victory.

South Africa limited India’s score to 133-9 and then reached their own target with two balls remaining, largely due to a 76-run partnership between Aiden Markram (52) and Miller. This was the primary factor in South Africa’s success. As a result, South Africa took first place in Group 2 with five points, one point more than India and Bangladesh combined.

IND vs SA: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

