ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – India vs South Africa Full Highlights

India vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022
India vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022...
South Africa improved their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday by defeating India by a score of five wickets. David Miller scored 59 runs without being dismissed in the victory.
South Africa limited India’s score to 133-9 and then reached their own target with two balls remaining, largely due to a 76-run partnership between Aiden Markram (52) and Miller. This was the primary factor in South Africa’s success. As a result, South Africa took first place in Group 2 with five points, one point more than India and Bangladesh combined.
India’s score is limited to 133 and 9 by South Africa. Despite an aggressive half-century by Suryakumar Yadav, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi led a fiery pace onslaught to keep India at 133-9 on Sunday during the Twenty20 World Cup. This resulted in India being eliminated from the tournament.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.