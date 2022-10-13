ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Squads of eight teams participating in Round One

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on Oct 16 with its preliminary round.

Eight teams will be participating in the first round.

Super 12 will commence on Oct 22. Advertisement

As reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC), here are the squads for the eight nations participating in the T20 World Cup 2022 preliminary round in Australia commencing on Sunday.

The eight top-ranked teams who have immediately qualified for the Super 12 stage have until the weekend to finalize their rosters before beginning their campaigns on Oct 22.