PAK vs ENG: National squad will take day off from training sessions today

PAK vs ENG: Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan’s national cricket team will host England in the seventh and final Twenty20 International of the series. Pakistan’s goal is to win the series.

The seven-match T20I series is currently tied at 3-3 after today’s scheduled match. The preceding encounter at Lahore was won by the tourists by eight wickets, with Phil Salt blasting a career-high 88 runs not out off 41 balls.

Salt’s innings, which included three sixes and thirteen fours, was the third quickest fifty scored by an England batsman in the shorter format. England was able to chase down a target of 170 in just 14.3 overs because of his daring display of skill.

Babar Azam displayed a spectacular performance with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 87 off 59 balls lifting the home team to 169-6. He tied with the Indian form batter Virat Kohli for the fastest man to 3,000 runs in the shortest format of cricket.

PAK vs ENG end-of-match result

Sunday’s match in Lahore, which will end the series, is anticipated with bated breath by cricket enthusiasts.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board, cricketer Haider Ali was rushed to the hospital immediately following Friday’s sixth match (PCB).

“Haider Ali is feeling unwell. He has a viral illness and is being taken to the hospital for further check-ups. He will stay overnight in the hospital,” the PCB stated in a statement.

Additionally, the board stated that the team will relax today.

Haider is the second player to become ill, following Naseem Shah, who is being quarantined at his home.

The PCB announced on September 29 that the pacemaker was infected with Coronavirus just hours after confirming that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The crucial Pakistani fast bowler was admitted to the hospital on September 28. After being released from the hospital, he subsequently joined the national team at a local hotel.

