  Pakistan Junior League stars interact with their idols
  • Pakistan Junior League (PJL) players met their heroes ahead of the match.
  • The seventh T20I begins at 7:30 p.m. (PST) on Wednesday.

Pakistan Junior League (PJL) players talked with Pakistan and England players ahead of today’s seventh T20I, which begins at 7:30 p.m. (PST).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reported that today at Gaddafi Stadium, PJL stars had the opportunity to interact with their idols.

“A chance to meet your heroes. PJL stars interacted with England and Pakistan players and collected special souvenirs,” PCB wrote on Twitter.

Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman and a former Pakistan cricketer, introduced the PJL, a groundbreaking idea. The goal is to give young people opportunities in a league modelled like franchise cricket.

A six-team competition with up to 24 foreign athletes will feature local athletes as well from October 6 to 21 in Lahore.

