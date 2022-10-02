Pakistan Junior League stars interact with their idols

Pakistan Junior League (PJL) players met their heroes ahead of the match.

The seventh T20I begins at 7:30 p.m. (PST) on Wednesday.

Pakistan Junior League (PJL) players talked with Pakistan and England players ahead of today’s seventh T20I, which begins at 7:30 p.m. (PST).

Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reported that today at Gaddafi Stadium, PJL stars had the opportunity to interact with their idols.

“A chance to meet your heroes. PJL stars interacted with England and Pakistan players and collected special souvenirs,” PCB wrote on Twitter.

A chance to meet your heroes 🤩@ThePJLofficial stars interact with 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and 🇵🇰 players and collect special souvenirs 👏#PJL #Next11 pic.twitter.com/Yxvb2SLZOA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022

Advertisement

Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman and a former Pakistan cricketer, introduced the PJL, a groundbreaking idea. The goal is to give young people opportunities in a league modelled like franchise cricket.

A six-team competition with up to 24 foreign athletes will feature local athletes as well from October 6 to 21 in Lahore.

Advertisement Also Read When will Pakistan leave for New Zealand? Pakistan team will travel to New Zealand after series against England. They... Advertisement