Pakistan Junior League stars interact with their idols

When will Pakistan leave for New Zealand?
Pakistan team will travel to New Zealand after series against England. They...
Pakistan Junior League (PJL) players talked with Pakistan and England players ahead of today’s seventh T20I, which begins at 7:30 p.m. (PST).
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reported that today at Gaddafi Stadium, PJL stars had the opportunity to interact with their idols.
“A chance to meet your heroes. PJL stars interacted with England and Pakistan players and collected special souvenirs,” PCB wrote on Twitter.
A chance to meet your heroes 🤩@ThePJLofficial stars interact with 🏴 and 🇵🇰 players and collect special souvenirs 👏#PJL #Next11 pic.twitter.com/Yxvb2SLZOA
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022
Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman and a former Pakistan cricketer, introduced the PJL, a groundbreaking idea. The goal is to give young people opportunities in a league modelled like franchise cricket.
A six-team competition with up to 24 foreign athletes will feature local athletes as well from October 6 to 21 in Lahore.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.