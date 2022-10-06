PJL trophy displayed at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Ramiz Raja says 150 foreign players wanted to play PJL
The Pakistan Junior League (PJL) trophy has been revealed at this renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
On October 6, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will launch a brand-new program to identify the potential stars of Pakistan cricket.
Team captains and team mentors may be seen posing with the trophy in photos that the PJL posted on their official Twitter accounts.
The tournament’s first game pits the Gujranwala Giants against the Mardan Warriors.
Trophy unveiled 🏆 #Next11 l #PJL pic.twitter.com/1YGlghklitAdvertisement
— Pakistan Junior League (@ThePJLofficial) October 5, 2022
All of the event’s matches will be played in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, it should be noted.
