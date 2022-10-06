PJL trophy displayed at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

PCB will launch a brand-new program to identify the potential stars of Pakistan cricket.

The Pakistan Junior League (PJL) trophy has been revealed at this renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Team captains and team mentors may be seen posing with the trophy in photos that the PJL posted on their official Twitter accounts.

The tournament’s first game pits the Gujranwala Giants against the Mardan Warriors.

All of the event’s matches will be played in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, it should be noted.

