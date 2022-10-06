Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rahkeem Cornwall surpasses Chris Gayle in T20 format

Rahkeem Cornwall surpasses Chris Gayle in T20 format

Articles
Advertisement
Rahkeem Cornwall surpasses Chris Gayle in T20 format

Rahkeem Cornwall surpasses Chris Gayle in T20 format

Advertisement
  • Rahkeem Cornwall hit 205 runs off 77 balls with 17 boundaries and 22 sixes.
  • West Indies’ giant cricketer surpassed his compatriot Chris Gayle.
  • He also hit first-ever double-hundred in the shortest form of the game.
Advertisement

Rahkeem Cornwall, West Indies’ giant cricketer surpassed his compatriot Chris Gayle to score the highest individual score in T20 format.

While representing Atlanta Fire in American T20 competition known as the Atlanta Open, Cornwall hit first-ever double-hundred in the shorter format.

He struck 205 runs off 77 balls laced with 17 boundaries and 22 maximums. His 200 out of 205 runs came from boundaries.

With this milestone, Cornwall beat Chris Gayle’s previous highest score in T20s. West Indian batter had scored 173 runs while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Junior League’s official anthem released
Pakistan Junior League’s official anthem released

Pakistan Junior League is due to begin today at Gaddafi Stadium in...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story