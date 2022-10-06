Rahkeem Cornwall surpasses Chris Gayle in T20 format

Rahkeem Cornwall hit 205 runs off 77 balls with 17 boundaries and 22 sixes.

West Indies’ giant cricketer surpassed his compatriot Chris Gayle.

He also hit first-ever double-hundred in the shortest form of the game.

Advertisement

Rahkeem Cornwall, West Indies’ giant cricketer surpassed his compatriot Chris Gayle to score the highest individual score in T20 format.

While representing Atlanta Fire in American T20 competition known as the Atlanta Open, Cornwall hit first-ever double-hundred in the shorter format.

He struck 205 runs off 77 balls laced with 17 boundaries and 22 maximums. His 200 out of 205 runs came from boundaries.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with 2️⃣2️⃣ MASSIVE sixes 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1iRfyniiUw Advertisement — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) October 6, 2022

With this milestone, Cornwall beat Chris Gayle’s previous highest score in T20s. West Indian batter had scored 173 runs while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Advertisement Also Read Pakistan Junior League’s official anthem released Pakistan Junior League is due to begin today at Gaddafi Stadium in... Advertisement