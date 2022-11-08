CJP Umar Ata Bandial excited about Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal 

CJP Umar Ata Bandial is excited about Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal.

Umar Ata Bandial, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, has suggested installing a screen to broadcast the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The entire nation is electrified as Pakistan prepares to face New Zealand in the semifinal after the Green Shirts surprise advanced by eliminating Bangladesh.

Tuesday’s hearing of a case involving the NAB Ordinance 1999 amendments at the Supreme Court included a discussion of the match.

The attorneys argued against postponing the court’s sessions until Wednesday because Pakistan’s semifinal game must be played on that day.

Attorney Makhdoom Ali Khan asked the court not to postpone the hearing until the game, which would begin at 1 pm.

JCP Bandial responded that he was unaware of it at this point. He suggested that because of the semi-final, we postpone the case hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

If you don’t mind, we’ll watch the game while you continue making your arguments, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said. As a lover of cricket himself, he also pleaded with the lawyer to postpone Wednesday’s hearing.

“For the game, let’s erect a screen outside the court. I hope Pakistan prevails in the semifinals “By the time the match is going well, the hearing for tomorrow will be finished early, the CJP said.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, stated during the case’s hearing on Tuesday that the amendments to the NAB laws are injurious to a nation’s democracy, society, and rule of law.

The UN resolution was brought up during the hearing by PTI’s attorney, who claimed that Pakistan had ratified it in order to combat corruption in the nation.

The lawyer claimed that “[Pakistan’s] adherence to the UN resolution was harmed” by the NAB Ordinance changes.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah then questioned if the parliament could be prevented from passing laws based on an international agreement.

He questioned, “Do the international conventions bind a country with regard to legislation?”

In the meantime, CJP Bandial questioned why the NAB law provided leniency. No other explanation was provided, he continued.

If the parliament doesn’t pass legislation, Justice Shah noted, the fundamental rights may be impacted.

The justice said, “From your arguments, it appears that there is no law to control corruption in the country.”

The judge then postponed the hearing until Wednesday.

