During the third T20I between Pakistan and Ireland, Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink

Third T20I match between Pakistan and Ireland will take place on November 16

PCB made the choice as part of its social corporate responsibility

The matches are free to attend, and four enclosures are accessible to the general public

Advertisement

The third T20I match between Pakistan and Ireland will take place on November 16 with the Gaddafi Stadium being illuminated in pink to raise awareness of breast cancer among the general public.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the choice as part of its social corporate responsibility.

The PCB issued a press release in which it stated that “Both team captains, players, match officials and commentators will wear the pink ribbons over the course of the match and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium,”

“The stumps will also be branded pink. The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink.”

The matches are free to attend, and four enclosures—Imran Khan, Rajas’, Fazal Mahmood, and Saeed Anwar—are accessible to the general public. The PCB also encourages supporters to dress in pink for the game on Wednesday.

Additionally, throughout the game, the PCB will hand out pink shirts to spectators in various stands.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Pakistan levelled the three-match women’s T20I series in Lahore by defeating Ireland by six wickets.

Due to rain, the game was shortened to 17 overs per side.

Pakistan completed the 119-run chase in 16 overs with the loss of four wickets.

On Saturday at Lahore, the first women’s T20I of the series, Ireland defeated Pakistan by six wickets.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan swept the ODI series 3-0 before the T20I series.

The Pakistani team consists of Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, a backup.

Advertisement

Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh, and Sophie MacMahon are all from Ireland.

Also Read Pakistan hosts Ireland women’s ODI, T20I series Ireland's women's cricket team arrived in Lahore on its first visit to...