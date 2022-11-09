Pakistan hopes to recreate spirit of 1992 at T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan hopes to recreate the spirit of 1992 at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan will play New Zealand in the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as they attempt to recapture the spirit of their successful 1992 campaign in Sydney today.

Cricketing circles have been passionately debating the startling similarities between Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup and the blockbuster event in 1992 in the run-up to the semi-final.

Similar to what happened in this tournament, Pakistan’s prospects for the 1992 World Cup were on thin ice when they dropped their first three games, but they recovered to reach the semifinals.

In 1992, the Imran Khan-led team also played New Zealand in the semifinals. When asked about comparisons to the 1992 World Cup, even Pakistan team coach Matthew Hayden could not avoid the topic.

The former Australian opener stated in a press conference on Tuesday that it “hasn’t had a direct influence, but we all realize the relevance and significance.”

Additionally, there was no standout performance in the tournament due to the subtleties of Pakistani cricket. When performance is questioned, Pakistan appears out of nowhere, showing their danger and power, he continued.

After losing the first three meetings, New Zealand will face Pakistan in a World Cup semifinal for the fourth time.

The winner of the first semi-final will play either England or India in the final on Sunday. Those two teams will play in Adelaide on Thursday.

For the important match, neither team is likely to alter its starting lineup.

Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson make up the New Zealand starting lineup.

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are Pakistan’s other key players.

