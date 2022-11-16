Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Robert Lewandowski suspended for three games
Robert Lewandowski suspended for three games

Robert Lewandowski suspended for three games

Articles
Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski suspended for three games

Robert Lewandowski suspended for three games

Advertisement
  • Robert Lewandowski given three-match ban for “disrespect” towards a referee in Spain.
  • Striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna and made a gesture towards the referee.
  • Bayern Munich star will miss games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Getafe.
Advertisement

In La Liga, striker Robert Lewandowski was given a three-match ban for “disrespect” towards a referee, which he will serve when Spanish domestic football resumes after the World Cup.

On November 8, the Polish striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna and made a gesture, touching his nose as he exited the pitch, which was deemed disrespectful to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

In addition to the automatic one-match suspension, the striker was given a two-match ban for displaying “an attitude of contempt or disrespect” toward the official, according to a document released by the Spanish FA on Wednesday.

Lewandowski, the league’s leading scorer with 13 goals, will miss the derby against Espanyol, as well as games against Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

“It´s funny, because the gesture was for Xavi, not for the referee,” said Lewandowski last week at a ceremony where he received the Golden Boot for finishing as Europe´s top scorer last season at Bayern Munich. “Last week, I think, we already talked about being careful if we were booked, because something like that could happen, and, in the end, it did. “It´s my fault, I saw two yellow cards, but the gesture was for (Xavi).”

Barcelona may file an appeal against the suspension.

Advertisement

Gerard Pique, who was on the bench and was also sent off for insulting the referee, was given a four-game suspension, but the Spanish defender has retired and will not serve it.

Barcelona came from behind to win 2-1, putting them two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table after 14 games.

Also Read

Erling Haaland receives a friendly warning from Robert about the goals haul
Erling Haaland receives a friendly warning from Robert about the goals haul

Erling Haaland receives a friendly warning from Robert about the goals haul....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match 10 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match 10 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings arrived in Multan to compete their first game away
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings arrived in Multan to compete their first game away
QG vs PZ Full Highlights: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match Highlights | Match 9
QG vs PZ Full Highlights: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match Highlights | Match 9
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi won against Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi won against Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets
PSL 8 Points Table after Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 9
PSL 8 Points Table after Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 9
QG vs PZ Match 9: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target
QG vs PZ Match 9: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target "155" for Peshawar Zalmi | PSL 2023
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story