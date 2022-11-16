Robert Lewandowski given three-match ban for “disrespect” towards a referee in Spain.

Striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna and made a gesture towards the referee.

Bayern Munich star will miss games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

Advertisement

In La Liga, striker Robert Lewandowski was given a three-match ban for “disrespect” towards a referee, which he will serve when Spanish domestic football resumes after the World Cup.

On November 8, the Polish striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna and made a gesture, touching his nose as he exited the pitch, which was deemed disrespectful to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

In addition to the automatic one-match suspension, the striker was given a two-match ban for displaying “an attitude of contempt or disrespect” toward the official, according to a document released by the Spanish FA on Wednesday.

Lewandowski, the league’s leading scorer with 13 goals, will miss the derby against Espanyol, as well as games against Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

“It´s funny, because the gesture was for Xavi, not for the referee,” said Lewandowski last week at a ceremony where he received the Golden Boot for finishing as Europe´s top scorer last season at Bayern Munich. “Last week, I think, we already talked about being careful if we were booked, because something like that could happen, and, in the end, it did. “It´s my fault, I saw two yellow cards, but the gesture was for (Xavi).”

Barcelona may file an appeal against the suspension.

Advertisement

Gerard Pique, who was on the bench and was also sent off for insulting the referee, was given a four-game suspension, but the Spanish defender has retired and will not serve it.

Barcelona came from behind to win 2-1, putting them two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table after 14 games.

Also Read Erling Haaland receives a friendly warning from Robert about the goals haul Erling Haaland receives a friendly warning from Robert about the goals haul....