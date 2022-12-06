Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PAK vs ENG: Pakistan and England teams arrives in Multan for the second Test
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan and England teams arrives in Multan for the second Test

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan and England teams arrives in Multan for the second Test

Articles
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan and England teams arrives in Multan for the second Test

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan and England teams arrives in Multan for the second Test

Advertisement
  • The two sides arrived in Multan on a chartered jet, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.
  • The teams will rest today before heading out to train.
  • England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Advertisement

The Pakistan and England teams have arrived in Multan for the second Test of a three-match series, which begins on December 9.

The two sides arrived in the City of Saints on a chartered jet, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The teams will rest today before heading out to train.

England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series. From the start, the English team used the ‘Bazball’ strategy to put Pakistan under strain.

Brendon McCullum, the head coach, and captain Ben Stokes worked together to inspire their teammates to play aggressive cricket.

The visitors amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an implausible 343-run winning goal on a docile Rawalpindi surface.

Advertisement

Pakistan fought valiantly and reached 268 before being eliminated in an exciting final session, with Saud Shakeel leading the way with 76.

Also Read

Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’
Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’

India did not grant participation visas to the Pakistan team for the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PAK vs ENG: Things you need to know about Haris Rauf's injury
PAK vs ENG: Things you need to know about Haris Rauf's injury
Blind T20 World Cup: India's error causes competition to be delayed
Blind T20 World Cup: India's error causes competition to be delayed
Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC
Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC
PAK vs ENG: Haris Rauf likely to be replaced by Mohammad Abbas
PAK vs ENG: Haris Rauf likely to be replaced by Mohammad Abbas
Cristiano Ronaldo targets WC quarterfinals as Morocco dreams big
Cristiano Ronaldo targets WC quarterfinals as Morocco dreams big
South Korea's crushing victory, Brazil will play Croatia in quarterfinals
South Korea's crushing victory, Brazil will play Croatia in quarterfinals
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story