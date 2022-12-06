PAK vs ENG: Pakistan and England teams arrives in Multan for the second Test

The Pakistan and England teams have arrived in Multan for the second Test of a three-match series, which begins on December 9.

The two sides arrived in the City of Saints on a chartered jet, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The teams will rest today before heading out to train.

England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series. From the start, the English team used the ‘Bazball’ strategy to put Pakistan under strain.

Brendon McCullum, the head coach, and captain Ben Stokes worked together to inspire their teammates to play aggressive cricket.

The visitors amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an implausible 343-run winning goal on a docile Rawalpindi surface.

Pakistan fought valiantly and reached 268 before being eliminated in an exciting final session, with Saud Shakeel leading the way with 76.

