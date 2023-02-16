Cristiano Ronaldo enhanced entire Saudi football industry; Mailson

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t call it quits at Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with Al Nassr. The 37-year-old was...
Goalkeeper Mailson of Al-Taawoun has discussed how the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo has enhanced not just Al-Nassr but also the entire Saudi football industry.
Following weeks of rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to accept a free transfer to Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr in December. He signed a two and a half year contract with the Mrsool Park business.
To entice Ronaldo to the Middle East, Al-Aalami reportedly gave him £173 million annually, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world. Despite the deal’s high price tag, the transfer was viewed as a big victory for Saudi Arabia as a whole as well as the club.
Mailson has now highlighted how Ronaldo’s arrival has increased stadium attendance in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Taawoun goalkeeper reported that tickets are proving hard to secure for Al-Nassr matches. He told the media
“He’s a guy who’s always going to be watched. The games before he came had 100, 200 people. Today you look for a ticket and you don’t have one.”
