  • Cristiano Ronaldo enhanced entire Saudi football industry; Mailson
  • Ronaldo’s transfer to Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr in December.
  • He was seen as a big victory for Saudi Arabia as a whole as well as the club.
  • Ronaldo’s arrival has increased stadium attendance in Saudi Arabia.
Goalkeeper Mailson of Al-Taawoun has discussed how the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo has enhanced not just Al-Nassr but also the entire Saudi football industry.

Following weeks of rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to accept a free transfer to Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr in December. He signed a two and a half year contract with the Mrsool Park business.

To entice Ronaldo to the Middle East, Al-Aalami reportedly gave him £173 million annually, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world. Despite the deal’s high price tag, the transfer was viewed as a big victory for Saudi Arabia as a whole as well as the club.

 

Mailson has now highlighted how Ronaldo’s arrival has increased stadium attendance in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Taawoun goalkeeper reported that tickets are proving hard to secure for Al-Nassr matches. He told the media

“He’s a guy who’s always going to be watched. The games before he came had 100, 200 people. Today you look for a ticket and you don’t have one.”

According to Mailson, Ronaldo’s presence raises the Saudi Pro League’s profile on a global scale. Added him:

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo played in his first game for Al-Nassr in front of a crowd of close to 23,000 spectators. This season’s home games have seen much less spectators than this one.

The 38-year-old has an impact beyond Mrsool Park alone because he draws sizable audiences even while playing away from home. Over 17,600 people attended Al-trip Nassr’s to Al-Fateh earlier this month, which was a campaign high.

