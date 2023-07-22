Advertisement Ancelotti declines Saudi Arabia’s big-money offer.

Ancelotti has won trophies with some of biggest clubs in world.

Ancelotti is a good man-manager who is able to get the best out. Advertisement Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. The 63-year-old has made it clear that his primary focus is on achieving success with Los Blancos. Despite recent speculation linking him to the Brazil national team’s position, Ancelotti has consistently expressed his commitment to fulfilling his contract with Madrid until 2024. However, the Brazilian federation remains persistent in their efforts to try and secure his services in Rio de Janeiro later this year. Advertisement

Advertisement Ancelotti has reached the stage of exhaustion from constantly facing questions about Brazil’s job during press conferences. Ahead of Madrid’s pre-season in the USA, the topic resurfaced, but the Italian swiftly put an end to it. Advertisement

“We got this out of the way on the first day. We closed it. I’m Real Madrid coach, I’m not going to talk about this matter anymore. I have a contract until June 2024,” he stated.

In 2021, Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid for his second term as coach, having been dismissed in 2015 following a season without winning any trophies. His first season back was remarkable, leading Los Blancos to victory in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Advertisement

Under Ancelotti’s guidance, the Madrid team had an outstanding run in the UCL, which many consider one of the greatest in history. They faced tough opponents, defeating Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the round of 16, Chelsea in the quarter-finals, Manchester City in the semi-finals, but ultimately lost to Liverpool in the final.

Although the previous season wasn’t Madrid’s finest, as they failed to secure La Liga and UCL titles, they did manage to clinch the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

In Ancelotti’s first stint with Madrid during the 2013-2014 season, he helped the club end their 12-year UCL drought with a historic victory against Atletico Madrid in Lisbon. This unforgettable match was sealed by Sergio Ramos’ famous last-minute header in the 92nd minute.

Also Read Hamilton hints at new contract with Mercedes Hamilton has suggested that he might extend his contract with Mercedes. Hamilton...