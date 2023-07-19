Asia Cup 2023: Pak-Ind clash set for this date in Kandy

Pakistan and India will face each other on Sept 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2023

Pak-Ind clash in Asia Cup 2023 is set for Sept 2 in Kandy, according to reports.

A total of 13 matches will be played.

The opening match will be played in Multan.

As per reports, the Pak-Ind clash is set for September 2nd in Kandy during the 2023 Asia Cup. The tournament is now set to begin on August 30th, a day earlier than initially planned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The opening match of the tournament will be held in Multan, where Pakistan will play against Nepal. The final match is scheduled to take place in Colombo on September 17th. However, it should be noted that the draft schedule is still subject to further changes before the ACC announces the final version. The schedule has undergone several iterations due to the tournament being played in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka using the hybrid model approved by the ACC.

A total of 13 matches will be played, all scheduled to begin at 1 pm PST (1.30 pm SLST and IST).

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where the top two teams will then advance to the final.

The Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-overs format this time, serves as preparation for five out of the six teams participating in the ODI World Cup, which starts on October 5 in India, excluding Nepal.

Initially, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had planned for Pakistan to host four matches in a single city. However, Multan was added as a second venue after the new PCB administration, led by chairman Zaka Ashraf, took over. According to the draft schedule, Multan will host only the opening match, while Lahore will host three matches and one Super Four game.

On September 3, Bangladesh is scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Lahore, followed by a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 5.

According to the draft schedule, regardless of their performance in the first round, Pakistan will be designated as A1, India as A2, Sri Lanka as B1, and Bangladesh as B2. If Nepal and Afghanistan qualify for the Super Four stage, they will replace the team that gets eliminated from Group A (Pakistan or India) and Group B (Sri Lanka or Bangladesh).

The draft schedule includes only one Super Fours match to be played in Pakistan on September 6, between A1 and B2. If both Pakistan and India progress to the Super Four stage, they will face each other again on September 10 in Kandy. Dambulla, another venue in Sri Lanka, is listed to host three matches in the Super Four stage.

