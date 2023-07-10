Groomsmen Pay Homage to Ronaldo with ‘Siu’ Celebration at Wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence extends beyond the realm of football fans.

Ronaldo has celebrated his goals on numerous occasions with the “Siuuu”.

Ronaldo’s celebration at events like weddings exemplifies his status.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence extends beyond the realm of football fans. It appears that even at a wedding ceremony, his iconic “Siu” celebration was replicated.

Not only do fellow footballers admire him, but athletes, fans, and supporters from various backgrounds also want to imitate his celebration style.

The Al-Nassr forward’s distinctive style is so captivating that many individuals feel compelled to recreate it. Recently, a group was captured on video, dancing and clapping to music, before pausing and collectively delivering the “Siu” celebration.

Wedding celebrations featuring Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siu” celebration are not a new occurrence. Groomsmen have frequently chosen to incorporate this famous celebration into their wedding festivities.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has celebrated his goals on numerous occasions with the “Siuuu” celebration. He has discussed its origins and significance several times, mentioning that it began in 2019.

“I started to say ‘Si’ — it’s like ‘Yes’ — when I was in Real Madrid. When we would win, everyone would say ‘Siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural,” he said during an interview.

Advertisement

The widespread adoption of Ronaldo’s celebration at events like weddings exemplifies his status as a truly exceptional athlete. His influence is permeating popular culture, appealing to both older generations and the youth alike.

It is evident that Ronaldo’s impact extends far beyond the realm of football and has become deeply ingrained in society’s collective consciousness.

Also Read Al-Nassr offers €20 million to this player after Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi club Al-Nassr is reportedly preparing to sign Saul Niguez. Al-Nassr and...