Al-Nassr offers €20 million to this player after Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored remarkable hat trick for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick for Al Nassr against Damac FC...
As per reports, Saudi club Al-Nassr, which recruited star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo last December, is reportedly prepared to pay Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez €20 million each season.
Following his disappointing performances over the previous two seasons, the 28-year-old player became a potential summer sale target for Atletico Madrid.
Niguez signed a contract to join Chelsea in 2021 after assisting Los Rojiblancos in winning the La Liga championship in 2020–2021. Even though he only started 12 of the 23 games, he was able to win the FIFA Club World Cup.
Last season, the Spanish athlete was unable to establish himself as a starting midfielder after returning to Atletico Madrid.
However, in an effort to sign him this summer, the Saudi club has provided a contract worth €20 million each season. Furthermore, Al-Ittihad has also made a comparable offer.
According to rumors, Niguez is eager to accept any offers and relocate to Saudi Arabia. In June 2026, his agreement with the team will come to an end.
He would play with newly acquired team members Marcelo Brozovic and Ronaldo. At Al-Ittihad, he might also team up with Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, two former stars of Chelsea.
In total, he has made 378 appearances for Atletico Madrid and has 46 goals and 21 assists.
Catch all the Football News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.