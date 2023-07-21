Manchester United secure signing of Andre Onana, names Bruno Fernandes as their new captain

Manchester United announced the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Bruno Fernandes has been appointed as the new captain of Manchester United.

Fernandes has been a key player for United, contributing 64 goals.

Manchester United announced on Thursday that Andre Onana had joined from Inter Milan and that Bruno Fernandes had been named the new captain by Erik Ten Hag.

The 27-year-old Onana committed to a five-year contract with the 20-time Premier League champions, keeping him with the team through 2028 with an additional year option.

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honor and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way,” the 27-year-old said.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

Onana, who was previously under Ten Hag’s management at Ajax, recorded an impressive 104 clean sheets in 255 matches during his time with the club.

The 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper is expected to arrive in the United States in time for a pre-season friendly against Arsenal on the upcoming weekend.

Notably, Onana is renowned as one of the world’s best ball-playing goalkeepers. In the recent UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, where Manchester City secured a 1-0 victory, he showcased his skills by completing 32 passes with 72% accuracy, including 10 successful long balls—an impressive feat for a goalkeeper.

In other news, Bruno Fernandes has been appointed as the new captain of Manchester United, taking over from Harry Maguire, who expressed his disappointment after being stripped of the captaincy.

“Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new club captain of Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team on a permanent basis,” the club said in an official statement.

Since joining United in January 2020, Fernandes has tallied 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 matches. He has also won the club’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award twice.

Bruno played as captain in 45 games last season even though he wasn’t anointed the official captain.

