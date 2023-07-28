Mane close to joining Al-Nassr in £37m deal

Advertisement Al-Nassr close in on Sadio Mane.

The deal is highly likely to go through.

Sadio Mane, the Bayern Munich forward, is on the verge of finalizing his transfer to Saudi club Al-Nassr, as per reports that surfaced on Friday. Al-Nassr, who secured the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023, has put forward an official bid of €37 million for the 31-year-old Senegalese player. Bayern showed interest in selling Mane, and negotiations between his agent, Bjorn Bezemer, and both clubs are well underway during their pre-season tour in Japan. The deal is highly likely to go through, considering the substantial amount offered to Bayern, especially after they played the previous season without a natural striker following Robert Lewandowski's transfer to FC Barcelona in 2022.

Mane was signed by the German club from Liverpool for €32 million with the hope that he would replicate Lewandowski’s goal-scoring success. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old faced numerous injuries throughout the season, resulting in limited game time, and when he did play, he couldn’t meet the expected performance levels.

The club’s unstable managerial situation and issues within the dressing room also played a role in Mane’s downfall with the team.

However, it’s worth noting that Mane’s departure from Germany might not have been solely due to his inconsistent performances, despite managing to score 12 goals in 38 matches. In April, he got into a physical altercation with his teammate Leroy Sane, which could have been a significant factor in his exit from the club.



Mane, aged 31, expressed his frustration after a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium in April, by physically attacking one of his teammates. As a consequence, his club fined him €500,000 and suspended him for one game.

Before this incident, Mane enjoyed a legendary stint with his previous club, Liverpool. He played a vital role in guiding them to a UEFA Champions League victory in the 2018/19 season and also helped them secure the Premier League title in 2020, where he emerged as the top-scorer with 22 goals during the 2018/19 campaign.

In recognition of his outstanding performances, he was honored as the African Footballer of the Year in both 2019 and 2022. Additionally, Mane holds the record for the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history, achieving it within two minutes and 56 seconds during a 6-1 win against Aston Villa in the 2014/15 season.

