Oriol Romeu: Barcelona signs former Southampton midfielder

Barcelona signs Oriol Romeu from Girona on a three-year contract.

The club did not reveal the transfer fee.

He previously played for Chelsea and Southampton.

La Liga champions Barcelona have secured the signing of former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu from Girona on a three-year contract.

Romeu, 31, is a graduate of Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy but had limited appearances for the senior team during the 2010-11 season.

ORIOL ROMEU RETURNS TO BARÇA! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/2l3HKvnA2j — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2023

While Barcelona has not disclosed the transfer fee, his contract includes a buy-out clause of 400 million euros.

During the previous season, Romeu played 33 games for Girona in La Liga, with the Catalan side finishing in the 10th position.

Having progressed through Barcelona’s youth ranks, Romeu was given his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2010-11. Later, he joined Chelsea in 2011 for £4.35 million but faced challenges in making a significant impact. Subsequently, he had loan spells with Valencia and Stuttgart before moving to Southampton in 2015 for £5 million.

After a successful tenure at Southampton, playing 256 games, Romeu joined Girona on a three-year deal in September 2022.

Romeu becomes Barcelona’s third signing of the summer, following the acquisition of free agents Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez.

