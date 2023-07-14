Pakistan names squad for Asian Champions Trophy.

UEFA fines Barcelona and Manchester United for FFP breaches
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has revealed the lineup for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in Chennai, India from August 3 to 12.
The team announcement was made by Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, who serves as the chairman of the national selection committee.
Other members of the committee include Olympians Nasir Ali, Rahim Khan, Shakeel Abbasi, and international player Laeeq Lashari. The squad received the approval of PHF’s president, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.
Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.
August 3 – vs Malaysia
August 4 – vs Korea
August 6 – vs Japan
August 7 – vs China
August 9 – vs India
The Asian champions trophy is the last opportunity to test the skills of the players and identify their shortcomings before the Asian Games 2023 in China.
