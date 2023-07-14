Pakistan names squad for Asian Champions Trophy.

Asian Champions Trophy is a six-team tournament.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has revealed the lineup for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in Chennai, India from August 3 to 12.

The team announcement was made by Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, who serves as the chairman of the national selection committee.

Other members of the committee include Olympians Nasir Ali, Rahim Khan, Shakeel Abbasi, and international player Laeeq Lashari. The squad received the approval of PHF’s president, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.