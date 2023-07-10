Pakistan to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers along with Spain, China

China, Pakistan, and Spain will host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

There will be eight teams per tournament.

The top 3 teams will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following is a breakdown:

Women: Changzhou, China (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament)

Men: Lahore, Pakistan (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament)

There will be eight teams per tournament (16 teams overall per gender), and the following continental quotas will be followed.

Four teams from Asia, eight teams from Europe, one team from Oceania, and three teams from Pan America will compete in the women’s FIH hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

One team from Africa, five teams from Asia, seven teams from Europe, one team from Oceania, and two teams from Pan America will compete in the men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

The teams that fill each quota and are subsequently invited to compete will be chosen based on how well they do at the 2023 Continental Championships.

Paris 2024 will be the host city for the top 3 teams in each of these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

Along with the winners of each continental championship (African Hockey Road to Paris, Pan American Games, Asian Games, EuroHockey Championship, and Oceania Cup), they will compete with the hosts, France.

The Paris 2024 Olympic hockey will feature 12 teams of each gender, as it has since Beijing 2008’s games.

