PFF hopeful for Singapore visas after NOC issuance

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is optimistic about obtaining Singapore visas tomorrow, as they have received a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the women’s team’s friendly matches.

The team is scheduled to play against Singapore on July 15 and 18. Initially, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was unable to process the NOC due to time constraints.

However, Shaza Fatima, the special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, intervened and facilitated the PFF in obtaining the NOC from the foreign office.