PSG signs Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons from PSV

The Ligue 1 champions Paris St. Germain (PSG) have acquired Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club confirmed on Sunday.

The former Barcelona youth player left PSG last year after his contract expired and joined PSV on a five-year agreement.

Prior to making his professional debut in 2021 and winning the league and Coupe de France, Simons relocated from Spain to the French capital in 2019.

“Xavi Simons immediately leaves the training camp to complete the transfer with Paris St Germain,” PSV said in a statement.

Simons made 34 games with PSV, notched 19 goals and eight assists, and helped the team finish second in the Dutch top division.

During his tenure with the team, he has taken home the KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield, and Eredivisie’s best scorer title.

“The twenty-year-old attacker came to PSV last year and became an important player in Ruud van Nistelrooij’s (former manager) team,” the club added.

