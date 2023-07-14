Shadab Khan hopes MLC can help bridge differences between Pakistan and India

Former Pakistan captain Afridi backs Balochistan franchise cricket league
Shadab Khan, the all-rounder from Pakistan, is eagerly looking forward to the opportunity of training alongside Indian players in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in the United States.
Shadab will be playing for the San Francisco Unicorns, where he will be joined by his fellow countryman Haris Rauf. Additionally, Tajinder Singh and Chaitanya Bishnoi, who are players from India’s domestic cricket teams, will also be a part of this exciting experience.
“Before Pakistan and India were separated, the players used to play together. It feels amazing to reunite with our Indian brothers in this tournament. It is a very good opportunity to bridge the differences,” said Shadab.
“We feel the same when we meet, like our culture, languages are very much similar. It feels different when we meet and speak Punjabi. We did the training session together and it went so well,” he added.
Tomorrow, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf will be taking the field for their team’s first match against Mumbai Indian (MI) New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament. Interestingly, MI New York also features Pakistani players Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil. Seattle Orcas will have left-arm all-rounder Imad Wasim and wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan as their representatives.
Sami Aslam, who left Pakistan to pursue his cricket career in the USA, has been selected by the Texas Super Kings, while Zia Shahzad, a former first-class cricketer from Pakistan, will be joining him in the Kings’ team.
Young Pakistani cricketer Saif Badar, who has also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be representing the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Additionally, Saad Ali and Mukhtar Ahmed, two other Pakistani cricketers, will be playing for Washington Freedom.
It’s worth noting that the MLC has received significant investment from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. Four out of the six teams are owned by IPL franchises, with Mumbai Indians purchasing the MI New York team, Kolkata Knight Riders owning the Los Angeles Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings having their franchise in the Texas Super Kings, and the owners of Delhi Capitals sharing ownership of the Seattle Orcas.
