Shadab Khan hopes MLC can help bridge differences between Pakistan and India

Tomorrow, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf will be taking the field for their team’s first match against Mumbai Indian (MI) New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament. Interestingly, MI New York also features Pakistani players Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil. Seattle Orcas will have left-arm all-rounder Imad Wasim and wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan as their representatives.

Sami Aslam, who left Pakistan to pursue his cricket career in the USA, has been selected by the Texas Super Kings, while Zia Shahzad, a former first-class cricketer from Pakistan, will be joining him in the Kings’ team.

Advertisement

Young Pakistani cricketer Saif Badar, who has also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be representing the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Additionally, Saad Ali and Mukhtar Ahmed, two other Pakistani cricketers, will be playing for Washington Freedom.

It’s worth noting that the MLC has received significant investment from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. Four out of the six teams are owned by IPL franchises, with Mumbai Indians purchasing the MI New York team, Kolkata Knight Riders owning the Los Angeles Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings having their franchise in the Texas Super Kings, and the owners of Delhi Capitals sharing ownership of the Seattle Orcas.