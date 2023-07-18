Singapore defeats Pakistan 1-0 in lone friendly match

Ryan Giggs cleared of assault charges
In a solitary FIFA friendly match held at Jalan Besar Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, the Singapore women’s team emerged victorious over the Pakistan women’s team.
Despite being ranked 131st in the FIFA rankings, Singapore managed to secure a 1-0 win with a goal scored by debutant Farah Nurzahirah in the 81st minute.
The Pakistani players had several missed opportunities to score during the match, following a goalless first half. It is important to note that Pakistan was originally scheduled to play two friendly matches but due to delayed issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOC) and visas, their tour was shortened to only one match.
On July 13, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the scheduled tour, thanks to the intervention of Shiza Fatima, the special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had initially expressed its inability to issue the NOC for the women’s football team’s visit to Singapore due to time constraints.
“Prime Minister played an important role in getting NOC for our team,” Shaza said.
Yesterday morning, the Pakistan team arrived at the venue, where they rested in the afternoon and conducted their training session at night.
It’s important to note that the Football Association of Singapore officially confirmed the tour to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on June 26th. Subsequently, the PFF submitted a letter requesting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) shortly after the Eid Holidays.
A source within the PFF expressed surprise at how the PSB could expect the federation to submit NOC documents even before the tour was officially confirmed.
Similarly, last month, the PFF had to wait until the last minute to obtain NOCs for their tours to Mauritius and India.
