Singapore defeats Pakistan 1-0 in lone friendly match

Singapore women’s team defeated Pakistan women’s team 1-0.

Pakistan was originally scheduled to play two friendly matches.

PFF obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Advertisement

In a solitary FIFA friendly match held at Jalan Besar Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, the Singapore women’s team emerged victorious over the Pakistan women’s team.

Despite being ranked 131st in the FIFA rankings, Singapore managed to secure a 1-0 win with a goal scored by debutant Farah Nurzahirah in the 81st minute.

The Pakistani players had several missed opportunities to score during the match, following a goalless first half. It is important to note that Pakistan was originally scheduled to play two friendly matches but due to delayed issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOC) and visas, their tour was shortened to only one match.