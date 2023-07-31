Sweden eliminates Canada from Women’s World Cup

Canada was eliminated from the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Canada suffered elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup after a disappointing 4-0 defeat against Australia in their final group B match at the Melbourn Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

This marked Canada’s first failure to advance from the group stage at the Women’s World Cup since 2011.

The host team had a promising beginning, scoring a goal just eight minutes into the game through a superb finish by Hayley Raso. Initially ruled offside, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overturned the decision and allowed the goal to stand.

Australia came very close to increasing their lead, but Kailen Sheridan's crucial save prevented the hosts from scoring. The Australians maintained their strong performance and managed to double their lead in the 39th minute. Raso once again found the net for the home team after Sheridan couldn't handle a corner kick. With two goals from Raso, Australia finished the first half with a firm grip on a spot in the knockout stage. In the second half, the home team continued their relentless play, leaving Canada with little opportunity to stage a comeback.

In the 58th minute, Mary Fowler scored another goal for the home team, extending their lead threefold as she sent the ball to the far post.

In the 66th minute, Canada attempted to score one back, but Mackenzie Arnold made an impressive save to deny their effort.

Although it seemed like the match would end with a 3-0 score, Australia was granted a penalty during the extra time after Jessie Fleming of Canada committed a foul on Katrina Gorry inside the penalty box.

Stephanie Catley confidently converted the penalty by shooting the ball into the left-bottom corner, just out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

With this victory, Australia has qualified from the group stage in each of the past five consecutive Women’s World Cup tournaments (2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023).

Furthermore, this marks the first time Australia has won a World Cup with a four-goal margin.

