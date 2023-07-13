Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

He replaces Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, who will be participating in the Lanka Premier League.

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir for the upcoming third edition of the Hundred.

Usama has taken over for Sri Lanka’s Wahindu Hasaranga, who will be leading B-Love Kandy in the Lanka Premier League for the Hundred’s August 1-27 window.

Usama recently played for Worcestershire in the Vitality Blast 2023, taking 19 wickets at an average of 16. In addition, he scored 132 runs in the given matches.

Usama, who was looking forward to playing cricket in England, was called up to the Pakistan team for ODIs earlier this year. This year, he made his One-Day International debut against New Zealand in Karachi. In the three-match series, he took the place of the injured Shadab Khan.

Usama has played six One-Day Internationals (ODIs) so far, all against New Zealand. He took ten wickets and bowled at a 5.29 economy rate. Following his performance in ODIs, his name is being considered for the ICC World Cup in India, which is set for October-November this year.

