Asia Cup 2023 Features All-Star Commentary Panel

The commentary panel for the next Asia Cup 2023 has been announced, and it includes experienced commentators from several countries.
India has five, Pakistan has four, and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand each have one.
Notably, Ramiz Raja, the former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), returns after a hiatus to join Pakistan’s roster alongside the iconic combination Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.
Scott Styris, a former New Zealand all-rounder, will also serve as a neutral voice on the panel.
The tournament is expected to begin on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening match in Multan.
The Asia Cup will be played in 50-overs style this year, with 13 matches.
Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta, Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan.
