Asia Cup 2023 Features All-Star Commentary Panel

Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023 announced with experienced commentators from different countries.

Ramiz Raja returns to commentary after PCB Chairmanship, joins Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris serves as a neutral voice.

Advertisement

The commentary panel for the next Asia Cup 2023 has been announced, and it includes experienced commentators from several countries.

India has five, Pakistan has four, and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand each have one.

Notably, Ramiz Raja, the former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), returns after a hiatus to join Pakistan’s roster alongside the iconic combination Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Scott Styris, a former New Zealand all-rounder, will also serve as a neutral voice on the panel.

The tournament is expected to begin on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening match in Multan.

The Asia Cup will be played in 50-overs style this year, with 13 matches.

Advertisement

Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023:

Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta, Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule:

30 Aug – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

31 Aug – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

Advertisement 2 Sep – Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

3 Sep – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

4 Sep – India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

5 Sep – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

6 Sep – A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

9 Sep – B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Advertisement 10 Sep – A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

12 Sep – A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

14 Sep – A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

15 Sep – A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

17 Sep – Final – 1 v 2, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

18 Sep – Reserve day for the final Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read India’s number four woes continue, Rohit Sharma unsure about finding a settled batter India has been struggling to find a consistent batsman. Shreyas Iyer had...

Advertisement