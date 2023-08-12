Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023 Features All-Star Commentary Panel

Asia Cup 2023 Features All-Star Commentary Panel

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023 Features All-Star Commentary Panel

Asia Cup 2023 Features All-Star Commentary Panel

Advertisement
  • Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023 announced with experienced commentators from different countries.
  • Ramiz Raja returns to commentary after PCB Chairmanship, joins Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan.
  • Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris serves as a neutral voice.
Advertisement

The commentary panel for the next Asia Cup 2023 has been announced, and it includes experienced commentators from several countries.

India has five, Pakistan has four, and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand each have one.

Notably, Ramiz Raja, the former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), returns after a hiatus to join Pakistan’s roster alongside the iconic combination Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Scott Styris, a former New Zealand all-rounder, will also serve as a neutral voice on the panel.

The tournament is expected to begin on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening match in Multan.

The Asia Cup will be played in 50-overs style this year, with 13 matches.

Advertisement

Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023:

Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta, Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule:

  • 30 Aug – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan
  • 31 Aug – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka
    • Advertisement
  • 2 Sep – Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka
  • 3 Sep – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
  • 4 Sep – India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka
  • 5 Sep – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
  • 6 Sep – A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
  • 9 Sep – B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
    • Advertisement
  • 10 Sep – A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
  • 12 Sep – A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
  • 14 Sep – A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
  • 15 Sep – A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
  • 17 Sep – Final – 1 v 2, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
  • 18 Sep – Reserve day for the final
    • Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

India’s number four woes continue, Rohit Sharma unsure about finding a settled batter
India’s number four woes continue, Rohit Sharma unsure about finding a settled batter

India has been struggling to find a consistent batsman. Shreyas Iyer had...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story