Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup semifinals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the 3-1 victory of Al Nassr.

The 38-year-old has scored three goals in his last three games for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo remains one of the premier players in the world, even at the age of 38.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to the semifinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup by guiding his team to a 3-1 victory over Raja CA in the quarterfinals in Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

In a crucial match for his team, Ronaldo often hailed as the greatest goal-scorer in football history, demonstrated his prowess once again by netting a goal in the 19th minute.

The 38-year-old, using his left foot, increased his club goal tally to 718 and gave Al Nassr an impressive start. The Saudi side didn’t let up and continued their aggressive attacks, with Sultan Al Ghannaam doubling their lead in the 29th minute.

A third goal was added in the 38th minute when former Newcastle midfielder Seko Fofana found the net, effectively sealing the victory for Al Nassr. A minor setback occurred when Al Nassr’s defender Abdullah Madu inadvertently scored an own goal in the 41st minute, narrowing their lead to two goals.

However, this setback didn’t affect Ronaldo’s side, as they concluded the game with a comfortable 3-1 win, securing their spot in the semifinals. They are set to face Al Shorta in the semifinal match at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on August 9.

Advertisement هدف الاسطوره كريستيانو الاول على الرجاء pic.twitter.com/AoDL2DsYIY — SKY MEDIA (@SkyNfc_2) August 6, 2023

In a previous group stage match on August 3, Ronaldo showcased his skills once again by scoring an 87th-minute equalizer against Zamalek, ensuring Al Nassr’s advancement to the quarter-finals. Needing just one point to progress, Al Nassr was behind by one goal after conceding a penalty in the 53rd minute. However, Ronaldo’s fantastic header turned the tide and extended his team’s journey in the competition.

With three goals in his last three games, Ronaldo has demonstrated that he remains one of the premier players in the world, even at the age of 38.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



