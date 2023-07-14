Viral video: Cristiano Ronaldo greets his Muslim fans with “Assalam Alaikum”

The video of Cristiano Ronaldo greeting went viral.

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo greeting his Muslim fans with the phrase “Assalam Alaikum” has gone viral on social media.

During a visit to Al-Nassr’s training camp in Portugal, Ronaldo extended his warm wishes using the traditional Arabic greeting, capturing hearts worldwide.

The video, shared by Al-Nassr, quickly went viral, showcasing Ronaldo’s cultural respect and his commitment to mutual admiration.

Ronaldo’s act of inclusivity not only demonstrated his willingness to engage with different cultures but also emphasized the significance of respect and unity. He has consistently shown reverence for various cultural traditions, including those practiced by Muslims.

In a previous instance, he celebrated scoring a goal by performing a Sajdah, similar to Muslim players. These actions have deepened his connection with his Muslim fans and fostered a sense of unity within the football community.

Ronaldo’s inclusive mindset has played a significant role in garnering mutual respect between him and his fans, particularly during his time in Saudi Arabia.

