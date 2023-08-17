Kane’s £100m move to Bayern Munich is a statement of intent

Advertisement Kane joined Bayern Munich to improve his game and win trophies.

He is excited to challenge himself at a club like Bayern Munich.

He has relinquished his aspiration of becoming the ultimate top scorer.
Harry Kane, the English forward, has explained his decision to depart from his childhood team, Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent 13 years. Speaking for the first time since joining Bayern Munich, Kane, who has faced frequent criticism for not securing a major football trophy, pointed out that he chose to join the German club to participate in the most competitive arenas of the sport.

“A lot of people talk about the trophies and why I came here, but ultimately it was to improve,” Kane said in an interview with Sky Sports. “To feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year, having to go far in the Champions League and pushing myself to that limit.

“If you are winning games, if you are winning titles, if you are winning Champions League titles and I’m the one playing up front, it’s more likely that I am going to be the one scoring goals, which then allows you to win other individual awards

“But that all comes from what you achieve as a team. That is my focus first and foremost and that starts this Friday.”

Certainly, Bayern is undoubtedly the frontrunner for clinching the Bundesliga title this season. It would, however, add an intriguing element to observe their performance in the UEFA Champions League with Kane at the helm of their attacking line.

“There’s a lot of pressure for Bayern Munich to win the league and go far in the Champions League, and that is what I am excited to challenge myself with.

“When you are at a club like Bayern Munich you have to win. There are no questions about it.

“If you don’t win or you don’t perform well there is going to be question marks over you. I have been able to handle that over my career, whether it is with Tottenham or with England.

“Starting the new season, you always want to start well with a good result. An away game first will be tough but if we can win that we can set up a good bit of confidence for the rest of the month.”

Kane has amassed an impressive record of 307 goals and 80 assists in 514 club games throughout his career. The decision of the 30-year-old soccer player to relinquish his aspiration of becoming the ultimate top scorer in the Premier League surprised many. With 213 goals to his name, he trailed by just 47 goals behind the remarkable career tally of 260 goals achieved by leading scorer Alan Shearer. The possibility remains open for Kane to potentially make a comeback to the Premier League someday and fulfill this aspiration.

