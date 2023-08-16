Olympic silver medalist Laura Muir to lead team GB at World Athletics Championships

Laura Muir will lead Team GB at the World Athletics Championships.

Muir is a two-time Olympic medalist.

Muir is also looking to win her first gold medal at a World Championships.

At the Budapest World Athletics Championships, Olympic silver medalist Laura Muir will serve as Team GB and Northern Ireland’s captain.

The Scot won bronze in the 1500m at the World Championships last year after finishing second in the event at the Tokyo Olympics two years prior.

This year, the 30-year-old also won her fifth European Indoor championship.

“It is a decade since my first World Championships which were in Moscow,” said Muir.

“I have learned a lot from my experiences during that time.

“In my captain’s speech, I looked to get across those experiences and learnings from the journey in the sport throughout my career. Hopefully, those will be useful to the younger and new athletes on the team, but also those who are more experienced in the championship environment.”

