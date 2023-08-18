Pakistan hockey team prepares for Asian Hockey-5 World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan hockey team gears up for Asian Hockey-5 World Cup Qualifiers.

PHF planned a training camp in Lahore from August 21-27.

The top three Asian teams advance to the main event.

According to sources, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is preparing to host a training camp for the national hockey team in Lahore from August 21-27 for the upcoming Asian Hockey-5 World Cup Qualifiers. These qualifiers are slated to take place in Salalah, Oman, from August 29 to September 3.

The teams that secure the top three positions in Asia during the qualifiers will earn a spot in the FIH Hockey-5 World Cup 2024, scheduled for January in Muscat, Oman. This will be the inaugural FIH Hockey-5 world cup and will involve a total of 16 participating teams.

The PHF is anticipated to reveal the training camp’s location and the team’s management in the coming days. The selection of players for the Lahore training camp is expected to focus on young and dynamic individuals, tailored to the Hockey-5 format. It’s speculated that around 20 to 25 players will be summoned for this training camp.

The participating countries in the qualifiers are expected to include India, Pakistan, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka.

Although Oman has automatically qualified as the host nation, sources suggest that they will still partake in the qualifiers to gain valuable match practice.

