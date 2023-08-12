Pakistan volleyball team Arrives in Iran for Asian Championship

Pakistan’s senior volleyball team has arrived in Iran for the Asian Volleyball Championship.

The team is grouped in Group F with Bangladesh and South Korea.

The team is led by Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz.

The Pakistan senior volleyball team has arrived in Urmia, Iran, in preparation for the upcoming Asian Volleyball Championship scheduled to take place from August 19 to 26.

The team, known as the Green Shirts, has been grouped in Group F alongside Bangladesh and South Korea. Their first match is against Bangladesh on August 20, followed by a match against South Korea on August 21.

Leading the team during this crucial event is Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz. Assisting him are Ehsan Iqbal and Ismail Khan.

Irfan Nawaz holds the role of team manager. The team’s physical training is overseen by Brazilian Lucas Ferreira Rodrigues, while the renowned Iranian video analyst Armin Golkari is serving as the third foreign member of the Pakistan team.

Squad

Mubashar Raza, Usman Faryad Ali, Afaq Khan, Murad Jahan, Nasir Ali, Bilal Khan, Hamid Yazman, Mohammad Kashif Naved, Abdul Zaheer, Mohammad Hammad, Musawer Khan, Murad Khan, Farooq Haider and Dianat Ali.

