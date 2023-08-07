Pakistan women’s football team to play in Saudi Arabia tournament.

Tournament will be organized by Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Pakistan women’s football team has played a total of seven matches.

Advertisement

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has accepted an invitation to participate in a women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for September.

The tournament will be organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and is expected to include a minimum of four and a maximum of six teams.

The PFF was contacted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation a few days ago and is awaiting further details about the tournament. Once the teams are finalized, the organizers will disclose more information. The PFF plans to set up a women’s team camp by the end of this month to prepare for the event.

The PFF believes that this tournament in the Middle East will be beneficial for the development of players, as it will provide them with valuable international experience.

It’s worth noting that earlier this year in January, the Pakistan women’s football team participated in a four-nation cup in Saudi Arabia, where the home side emerged as champions, and Pakistan finished as the runner-up.

In 2023, the Pakistan women’s football team has played a total of seven matches, managing to win only twice and scoring four goals while conceding ten. Their most recent international friendly against Singapore in July ended in a 1-0 loss, despite putting up a great display.

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan edge China to stay alive in Asian Champions Trophy Pakistan edge China to stay alive in Asian Champions Trophy. Sufiyan Khan...