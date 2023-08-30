Pakistan’s Asian Games contingent faces last-minute challenges

Pakistan’s Asian Games contingent arrival and departure schedule has not been submitted yet.

This could cause problems for the delegation when they arrive in China.

POA is planning a meeting with representatives from various federations.

Advertisement

The arrival and departure itinerary of Pakistan’s contingent for the Asian Games has not yet been given to the Asian Games Organising Committee, which could cause issues.

The arrival and departure schedules of the athletes and officials that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and a few national federations are going to support have not yet been submitted to the POA, according to highly reliable sources who spoke to The News.

“The POA has not yet received arrival and departure schedule from the PSB and a few federations. The timeline for submitting the arrival and departure schedule with the Asian Games Oraganising Committee has passed and Pakistan’s contingent may face difficulties after its arrival in China,” a source said.

This reporter has gained insight that the Asian Games Organising Committee has conveyed to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) that the country’s delegation might encounter difficulties if they do not adhere to the specified timeline for submitting their departure and arrival schedule to the Games Organising Committee. Apart from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), multiple sports federations including badminton, golf, hockey, kabaddi, karate, squash, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and wushu have not yet shared their arrival, and departure schedules with the POA and the PSB.

The POA is in the process of planning a meeting that will involve representatives from various federations and senior officials of the PSB. The aim of this meeting is to address a range of matters concerning the Games, ensuring that all necessary details are sorted out to complete the overall process.

“Once POA gets the schedule from the Board and federations then it will convene a meeting, which will be attended by the representatives from the federations and the PSB either in Islamabad or Lahore. The meeting is expected to be held by September 4 as on September 5 the POA is going to hold a digital meeting with the Asian Games Organising Committee,” the source said

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the PSB would cover the costs of one of the four accredited officials who will represent the nation in athletics at the Asian Games.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan’s Boxers Embrace Innovative Training for Asian Games Focus on enhancing both skill levels and fitness with innovative approach. Incorporating...