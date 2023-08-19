Ramiz Raja absent from Asia Cup 2023 commentary panel

Ramiz Raja has been excluded from the commentary panel.

Raja returned to commentary during the PakvsSl Test series.

Raja was only the fourth former Pakistani cricketer to lead the PCB.

Ramiz Raja, former captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, has been excluded from the commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Cup, as announced by the official broadcaster Star Sports on Friday.

The commentary panel from Pakistan includes Bazid Khan, Aamer Sohail, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis. Notable figures such as Ravi Shastri, Andy Flower, and Matthew Hayden will also be part of the Asia Cup commentary panel.

It’s worth noting that Raja returned to commentary during the Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka last month.

He had been absent from commentary since September 2021, when he assumed the role of Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term.

However, Raja, along with other PCB members, was removed from his position after just a year, and a 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi took over.

Raja was only the fourth former Pakistani international cricketer to lead the PCB, following Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995), and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

Raja, who captained Pakistan in 18 Tests and 12 ODIs, participated in 255 international matches, amassing 8,674 runs from 1984 to 1997.

Apart from his playing career, he previously served as the PCB’s Chief Executive from 2003-2004, represented Pakistan on the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee, and currently sits on the MCC World Cricket Committee.

He has also enjoyed a successful broadcasting career with prominent cricket networks worldwide and is widely recognized as the prominent voice of Pakistan cricket.

The Asia Cup is set to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, commencing on August 30 and concluding with the final on September 17.

Complete schedule of Asia Cup

Group Stage

Aug 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)

Aug 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 2 – Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 4 – India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 5 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 – A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions irrespective of teams’ positions after first round

– Pakistan will remain A1

– India will remain A 2

– If either of them (India and Pakistan) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

– Sri Lanka will remain B1

– Bangladesh will remain B2

– If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position

