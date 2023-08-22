Shadab Khan steadies Pakistan innings after Afghanistan bowlers cause havoc

Shadab played a crucial role for Pakistan after Imam-ul-Haq’s departure.

He also took 2 wickets, including the wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi.

His performance helped Pakistan to a 2-wicket victory.

Advertisement

Shadab Khan played a crucial role for Pakistan after Imam-ul-Haq’s departure in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota. Despite a challenging spinning track, Pakistan managed to surpass the 200-run mark.

Afghanistan’s bowlers put pressure on Pakistan’s top order on the spinning track. Fazalhaq Farooqui dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the initial over, putting Pakistan on the defensive.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain and the top-ranked ODI batsman, fell to Mujeeb ur Rehman’s spin delivery in the following over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam stabilized the innings momentarily, adding 33 runs together. However, Mujeeb claimed Rizwan (21) with an LBW decision that raised some doubts on social media.

Iftikhar Ahmed, usually tasked with finishing the innings, had the responsibility to anchor the score. He, along with Imam, built a partnership, with Imam also reaching his 17th ODI half-century. Their combined efforts contributed 50 runs off 69 balls, providing a positive turn for Pakistan.

Iftikhar was dismissed after scoring 30 runs. Rashid Khan posed a threat when he came on to bowl and eventually managed to get Iftikhar out, thanks to Mohammad Nabi’s effort in the 27th over.

Advertisement

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi each took two wickets, making a significant impact on Afghanistan’s bowling performance.

Imam and Shadab collaborated for their third partnership of the day, adding 40 runs. However, Imam’s control slipped against Nabi, resulting in a catch at mid-on, taken by Rashid. Despite surviving two earlier dropped catches, Imam scored 61 off 94 balls.

Shadab then found support from tailender Naseem Shah, who had caused trouble for Afghanistan in the previous year’s T20 Asia Cup. Naseem displayed impressive hitting skills, smashing two consecutive sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqui’s last two balls to secure an incredible victory for Pakistan.

Naseem and Shadab combined for a partnership of 34 runs off 47 balls before Shadab was run out.

Rahmat Shah took the final wicket of Haris Rauf, leading to Afghanistan’s successful bowling effort in dismissing Pakistan for the first time in ODIs.

Also Read Pakistan Wins Toss and Chooses to Bat in ODI Against Afghanistan Match held in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, due to security concerns in Afghanistan....

Advertisement