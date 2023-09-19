Afridi denies asking Shaheen Afridi to campaign for captaincy

Shahid Afridi clarified he didn’t endorse Shaheen Afridi for the team captain role.

He emphasized that Shaheen shouldn’t be the national team captain.

Reports suggested Shaheen Afridi as a potential vice-captain.

On Monday, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made it clear that he didn’t ask pacer Shaheen Afridi to campaign for the position of team captain.

Shaheen should not be in charge of the national team, Shahid emphasized.

“I was scrolling through my Twitter [now known as X], and I saw that now they’re running something with my name that Shahid Afridi stated that Shaheen Afridi can lead the team better than Babar Azam because Lahore Qalandars won a PSL trophy under his captaincy,” Afridi clarified while speaking on a local news channel.

“I don’t understand why they are saying such things. I express my views and perspective but people interpret it in their own way. Although I am the only person who keeps Shaheen away from the captaincy,” he added.

In a significant development within Pakistan cricket, it has been reported that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to be named as the vice-captain for the ODI and T20I teams, potentially replacing Shadab Khan. This decision comes amid Shadab Khan’s recent struggle with form, which has raised concerns.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan’s performance has declined, with statistics showing that he took six wickets at an average of 40.83 in five matches during the Asia Cup 2023. His consistent selection in the playing eleven has faced criticism, particularly from fans and experts. Captain Babar Azam has also faced scrutiny for persistently including Shadab Khan in the team.

Reports from a local newspaper suggest that left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is the leading candidate to take over the vice-captain role, potentially replacing Shadab Khan. Shaheen Shah Afridi has an impressive international record, having played 27 Tests, 44 ODIs, and 52 T20Is, and he has taken 255 wickets in international cricket.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan was eliminated from the Asia Cup 2023 after consecutive losses to India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. Pakistan’s next major assignment is the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, which begins next month.

