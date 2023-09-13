Argentina cruises to 3-0 win over Bolivia without Lionel Messi

Argentina defeated Bolivia 3-0 in without Lionel Messi.

Argentina, the current world champions, decided to give their star player Lionel Messi a break in their recent match against Bolivia in La Paz. Surprisingly, this decision didn’t hinder their success, as they comfortably won 3-0 against Bolivia, who were reduced to 10 players during the game.

This victory means that Argentina has maintained a perfect record in the South American World Cup qualifying campaign so far.

Messi, who has been busy with his club Inter Miami, took some time off after feeling tired following his crucial goal in the 1-0 win against Ecuador last Thursday. Instead of playing, he watched the game from the bench and wasn’t even named as a substitute.

Despite missing their main star, Argentina delivered an impressive performance, highlighting their strong offensive abilities. Goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Nicolas Gonzalez secured the win for their team.

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez came close to scoring with a remarkable long-range shot that was on target but was stopped by Bolivia’s goalkeeper, Guillermo Viscarra. Viscarra’s agility was put to the test again as he saved a near-post shot from Julian Alvarez, who took advantage of some defensive mistakes.

Argentina took the lead in the 31st minute when Angel Di Maria provided a precise cross that Fernandez met with a well-timed run into the box. Bolivia’s challenge became even more difficult when Roberto Fernandez received a red card for a reckless tackle on Cristian Romero eight minutes later.

At halftime, Argentina comfortably led 2-0 thanks to Tagliafico’s header from a floated Di Maria free-kick.

In the second half, Argentina continued to dominate, with Alvarez hitting the post in the 70th minute. Viscarra remained busy, making important saves to deny efforts from Rodrigo De Paul and Di Maria.

Fernandez sealed the victory with a left-footed strike seven minutes from the end, taking advantage of more hesitant defending from the home side.

Argentina’s impressive win sets a positive tone for their World Cup qualifying journey, even without their star player. In other matches on Tuesday, Ecuador hosted Uruguay, Venezuela played against Paraguay, Colombia traveled to Chile, and Brazil faced Peru.

