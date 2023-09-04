Asia Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf discusses venue shift with Jay Shah

The ACC is considering relocating matches.

The PCB has expressed concerns.

A decision on the relocation is expected.

After rain disrupted the Pakistan vs. India match in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is contemplating relocating matches due to the unpredictable weather in Colombo, the sources claimed on Monday.

Sources revealed this development following communication between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and ACC President Jay Shah. The aim was to prevent adverse weather from affecting another match between the arch-rivals in Colombo.

Rain played spoilsport on Saturday, disappointing fans who were looking forward to an exciting Pakistan vs. India clash in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match. Despite not having to bat as their run chase was called off due to persistent showers, Pakistan qualified for the Super 4s after a successful performance in the field.

Expressing concerns about the unpredictable tropical island weather, Ashraf conveyed to Shah the possibility of more rain in Sri Lanka and the favorable weather conditions in Pakistan for the tournament to proceed smoothly. He emphasized that the Asia Cup is a significant event and should not be impacted by rain.

Shah, in response, assured that the situation would be considered.

According to sources, there have been discussions about relocating matches from Colombo due to poor weather, causing a dilemma for the ACC, PCB, and Sri Lanka Cricket regarding the impact on the major Asian tournament. The sources mentioned that the decision to relocate matches will be discussed in an emergency ACC meeting, given the continued rain forecast in the Sri Lankan capital.

A decision on the relocation is expected within the next 24 to 36 hours, as per the sources. Pakistan has expressed concerns about the situation affecting the game.

Additionally, it has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is dissatisfied with the hotel accommodations provided to Team India in Dambulla city. The BCCI has raised objections, stating that the hotels in Dambulla do not meet the required standards. Broadcasters have also expressed dissatisfaction with hotel arrangements in Hambantota, a Sri Lankan city with better weather conditions.

Despite the draw in the September 2 match, Pakistan advanced to the Super 4s stage due to their impressive 238-run victory over Nepal at the start of the Asia Cup 2023 campaign. India, on the other hand, had their first match in the tournament and needed to win against Nepal. Considering the Asia Cup format, there may be another match between the arch-rivals on September 10.

