Asian Games 2023: Mixed results produced by Pakistani atheletes

Pakistani athletes had mixed results at the Asian Games 2023.

Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan lost to Chinese Taipei’s Yu-Hsiou and Jason Jung.

Pakistan won both of their group-stage matches against Qatar and Nepal.

In the ongoing Asian Games 2023, Pakistani athletes had mixed results in various sports on Tuesday.

In men’s tennis doubles, Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan faced a tough match against Chinese Taipei’s Yu-Hsiou and Jason Jung, eventually losing 7-6(3), 6-4 after a nearly two-hour battle. The first set, which was quite tense and lasted 62 minutes, ended in a 7-3 tiebreak loss for the Pakistani duo. The Chinese Taipei team secured the second set 6-4, advancing to the next round.

In women’s doubles, Pakistan’s Ushna Suhail and Sarah Ibrahim had a challenging match against Indonesia’s Beatrice Gumulya and Jessy Priskila Rompies. Unfortunately, they lost in straight sets with a score of 6-0, 6-0 in just 44 minutes.

In mixed doubles, the Pakistani pair of Aqeel and Sarah had a tough encounter against India’s Yuki Bhambri and Ankita Ravinderkrishan Raina, losing in straight sets with a score of 6-0, 6-0 without winning a game.

On a positive note, Pakistan performed well in men’s squash, winning both of their matches in the group stage. They defeated Qatar 2-1 in their first match and secured a 3-0 victory against Nepal.

However, the Pakistan women’s squash team didn’t perform well, losing both of their matches with identical 3-0 scores, first to India and then to Malaysia.

In boxing, Pakistan’s Mohammad Qasim had a successful start to his campaign, winning 5-0 against UAE’s Nawwaf Alzahmi in the 57kg category. All five judges unanimously declared Qasim as the winner.

