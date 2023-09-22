Babar Azam backs Shadab Khan for World Cup squad

Controversial Selection: PCB’s World Cup picks stir debate.

Hafeez’s Resignation: Ex-captain steps down from committee.

Squad Overview: Mix of experience and fresh talent led by Babar.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its men’s squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, a move that has generated both excitement and controversy within the cricket community. The selection decisions have been met with mixed reactions, with the PCB providing justifications for their choices.

In an unexpected twist, former cricket captains Misbah ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez were appointed to the Technical Committee of the PCB, where they played a significant role in shaping the squad. This decision followed Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the 2023 Asia Cup, where they finished at the bottom of the Super Four points table.

However, in a surprising development, Mohammad Hafeez resigned from his post on the Technical Committee just a day before the squad announcement. The reason behind his resignation remains unknown at this time.

Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, explained the need for a thorough review of Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup, which led to significant changes in the World Cup squad. Both Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez advocated for substantial alterations due to the team’s disappointing Asia Cup showing. In contrast, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, and the chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, preferred to maintain the existing squad.

Ultimately, the PCB decided to heed the advice of Babar Azam and Inzamam-ul-Haq, believing it to be in the best interest of the Pakistan cricket team and their World Cup campaign. Chairman Ashraf also confirmed that Shadab Khan would serve as the vice-captain of the squad, a decision made at Babar Azam’s insistence. However, Ashraf made it clear that Shadab’s performance would be closely monitored, and he could be dropped from the team if he fails to deliver on the field.

The Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 includes:

Captain: Babar Azam

Players: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Additionally, there are traveling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, and Zaman Khan.

The announcement of the squad has set the stage for Pakistan’s campaign in the upcoming World Cup, with fans and experts eagerly awaiting the team’s performance on the global stage.

